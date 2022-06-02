South Shields have signed Martin Smith following his departure from Hartlepool United, as announced by their official club website.

The midfielder has dropped into non-league ahead of next season.

Smith, 26, was released by Hartlepool United at the end of the past campaign.

He has now swiftly found himself a new club on a free transfer and will officially link up with them when his contract with the Pools expires at the end of the month.

Hartlepool United decision

Hartlepool United decided not to keep hold of him for longer as they prepare for another year in League Two.

The North East club are currently continuing their search for a new manager to replace Graeme Lee.

They signed Smith in July last year following their promotion from the National League under former boss Dave Challinor to bolster their midfield options ahead of their return to the Football League.

He went on to make 15 appearances in all competitions last term, seven of which came in the league.

Smith is an experienced player who has played over 100 games in his career to date. He started out at local side Sunderland and has since gone on to have spells at Gateshead, Carlisle United, Kilmarnock, Coleraine, Swindon Town, Chorley and Chesterfield.

He has left behind a Hartlepool United team who are yet to make a signing this summer. A new era awaits at the Suits Direct Stadium and they will be eager to build on their 17th place finish in the last campaign.