Swansea City unearthed a gem in Joel Piroe last season, with the Dutchman scoring 22 league goals in his maiden season in English football.

Signed from PSV last summer, Piroe became an instant hit at Swansea City. The 22-year-old took no time to settle in and immediately started to prove his worth.

After a strong first half of the season, links to Leicester City emerged. Since then, the Foxes’ interest has been reignited ahead of the summer, but they aren’t alone in their pursuit of the striker.

The latest on Piroe’s future…

As for Leicester City’s interest, that might yet prove to be just paper speculation. LeicestershireLive journalist Jordan Blackwell played down Piroe’s links to the club last month, writing:

“It’s a really strange one in terms of how the links have persisted because a striker isn’t really the priority. From what I understand they’ve got three priorities; a centre-back, a box-to-box midfielder and a right-sided winger.

“Then there’s another two priorities, which are a physical midfielder and Ademola Lookman. So at no point has a striker been mentioned. In fact it’s a position where they’re probably strongest.”

And it’s been reported that Leicester, if they are interested in Piroe, aren’t alone in their pursuit of the Swans ace. One report last month claimed exactly that, before surprise links to Nottingham Forest emerged.

Planet Swans said that Forest could move for Piroe this summer should they achieve promotion, which they did last weekend.

Contract situation…

Piroe signed a three year contract with the Swans last summer. Swansea are keen to extend his stay at the club, but manager Russell Martin said last month that Piroe is not interested in discussing new terms.

And having his own say on his future, Piroe told The Athletic last month:

“It can be more frustrating for the gaffer because almost every day, he’s had an interview or spoken to someone where he has to keep answering the same question.

“I didn’t find (the rumours) distracting but I can believe it would be a bit annoying for people around me. You get asked about it from lots of people but I can tell them all the same — you don’t know what will happen.”

What the summer could hold for Piroe remains to be seen.

Swansea are under no pressure to sell, but the club may be weary of Piroe sticking around for next season and not signing new terms, and then finding themselves in the summer of 2023 with Piroe only having a year left on his deal.

It’s a tricky one to navigate, but Swansea City certainly have a striker on their hands in Piroe.