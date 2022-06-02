Norwich City’s standout right-back Max Aarons has emerged as a transfer target for Brentford, according to The Sun.

Norwich City have been relegated from the Premier League and will be gearing up for the new season under Dean Smith.

The drop to the Championship promises to see some of the Canaries’ standout players linked with moves away over the summer, one of which being academy graduate right-back Aarons.

Norwich City’s 22-year-old ace has been linked with other clubs on plenty of occasions before and now, it has been claimed he is on Brentford’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Sun states that the Bees are keen to bolster their options on the right and left-hand side of defence, with Aarons identified as the man to come in on the right. Mads Roerslev and Sergi Canos both operated as wing-backs in the 2021/22 season, with Kristoffer Ajer deployed as a right-back when Thomas Frank opted for a four-at-the-back.

Time to move on?

Aarons has become a first-team regular with Norwich City since making his way through the club’s youth ranks after arriving from Luton Town in 2016, so there is an obvious connection between the player and the Canaries.

However, Aarons has shown that he is of the ability to play regular Premier League football, and it would be interesting to see just how good he can become in the future if he can remain a top-flight player in the long run.

A move away from Norwich City could give him the chance to extend his time in the Premier League.

Bouncing between the two tiers will only do so much for his development, and he will surely have ambitions of making an international breakthrough with England in the future.

His Norwich City deal expires in 2024, so the Canaries can still land a decent fee for his services. A summer move could suit all, but it remains to be seen if Brentford’s interest develops into anything more serious.