Burnley captain Ben Mee has offers from Premier League clubs as his contract at Turf Moor winds down, according to a report from Lancs Live.

Burnley’s relegation to the Championship will bring around a big summer of change at Turf Moor.

New management will be coming in to succeed Sean Dyche after Mick Jackson’s spell as caretaker boss and the playing squad is sure to look very different when the Championship campaign gets underway later this summer.

And now, it has been claimed that one man who could be among those heading for the exit door is long-serving centre-back Mee.

Lancs Live has said that the 32-year-old is facing an uncertain future at Turf Moor. His deal includes a 12-month extension option but the Clarets’ relegation has ‘changed the landscape’ of his situation, with Premier League offers said to be on the table for Mee.

An emotional farewell on the cards?

There’s no doubt that Mee will go down as a club legend after his lengthy spell on the books with Burnley.

He signed back in July 2011 on an initial loan deal before joining permanently from Manchester City the following January, and he has remained on the books with the Lancashire outfit since then.

Across all competitions, the Clarets captain has played in a massive 376 games for the club, helping them win promotion from the Championship on two occasions and playing a key role in maintaining their position in the Premier League for six years.

However, following Burnley’s relegation, question marks surround the Sale-born centre-back’s future with the club, and with Premier League offers on the table, this summer could bring an emotional farewell for Mee and the Clarets.