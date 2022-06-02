Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres ended the 2021/22 season as the seventh-highest scorer in the Championship, with 17 goals in his 45 league outings for the Sky Blues.

And since the conclusion of the campaign, there’s been a lot of talk about the Swedish international’s future at the club.

Championship champions Fulham were linked at the start of last month, and again at the end of the month too.

The Sun reported that both Fulham and Middlesbrough are keen on the 23-year-old, who spoke out on his future a couple of weeks ago.

Gyokeres told European outlet SPORTbladet:

“I know that there is a lot of interest and it is fun and proof that I did well. But that’s not something I’m focusing on.

“I feel very good here in Coventry and come from a good season. But of course, you want to play as high up as possible in the best leagues.”

Robins expecting top flight interest…

Also last month, Coventry City boss Mark Robins admitted that he expects Gyokeres to attract Premier League interest this summer.

He told CoventryLive when asked if the Swede is good enough for the English top flight:

“I think he has all the physical attributes for that and he’s scored 18 goals [in all competitions] in his first full season in the Championship so there will definitely be people looking at him from the Premier League, one hundred percent.”

The summer ahead could be a nervy one for Robins and Coventry City. There’s a number of players at the club who’ve been linked with Premier League clubs in recent weeks, including Callum O’Hare and Gustavo Hamer as well as Gyokeres.

For the latter, what the summer might hold remains to be seen. He’s currently with his international team ahead of their four Nations League fixtures this month, and so any potential move for Gyokeres might have to wait until the end of the month.

It could buy Coventry City some vital time to persuade the striker to stay for the 2022/23 campaign, where fans will be hoping to see their team build upon their impressive 12th place finish last time round.