Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver has said the club are currently in advanced talks with five potential new signings as they bid to strengthen their ranks in the summer transfer window.

Harrogate Town would have been hoping they could kick on in the 2021/22 campaign after finishing 17th in their first season in the Football League.

However, the Sulphurites ended the season in 19th place in an underwhelming 2021/22 at Wetherby Road.

Now, the attention will turn to recruiting smartly in the summer transfer window to stand them in good stead for an improved campaign next time around, and it seems ground is already being made on some fresh additions.

Pete Jameson has already joined from York City and now, Harrogate Town boss Weaver has revealed advanced talks are taking place with as many as five potential new additions.

As quoted by the Harrogate Advertiser, Weaver had this encouraging update to provide:

“We are currently in advanced talks with a right-back, a left-back, another centre-half and also a central midfielder.

“We are looking to strengthen in every area of the pitch. Next season we want a squad where we are absolutely solid in every position.”

Fresh faces inbound…

After confirming eight players would be leaving the club at the end of their contracts, it is only right that new players will be coming in to fill the gaps left.

However, what will be encouraging is that good ground that is being made in recruitment early on. Bringing in new players in the early stages of the summer will give Weaver time to settle them into the squad and make them clear on his expectations, while also leaving time to find alternatives if the advanced talks fail to materialise into a deal.

It will be hoped some fresh faces can help lift Harrogate Town away from the lower echelons of the League Two table next time around following their 19th place finish.