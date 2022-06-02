After having a previous bid for Josh Windass rejected, Argentinian side Atlético Talleres are being tipped to make one last bid for the Sheffield Wednesday man (see tweet below).

El volante ingles Josh Windass le dió la palabra a #Talleres para ser nuevo REFUERZO y acordó un vinculo hasta 2024, pero su club #SheffieldWednesday🇬🇧 rechazó la oferta de 1.2MDD para retenerlo, en los próximos dias se hará un último intento, difícil, pero la "T" no se resigna. pic.twitter.com/CtmXLtu1qq — -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) May 31, 2022

Sheffield Wednesday rebuffed an earlier approach from Talleres for Windass. The club turned down what is thought to have been a proposal around the £1million mark.

This decision comes on the back of the Owls looking to shape themselves for a promotion push next season. Windass, who missed most of this season through injury, is thought of very highly at the club.

With that in mind, it is clear to see why the Owls wish to keep a hold of the talented forward. In an injury-ravaged 2021/22 campaign, he managed to score four goals and provide two assists despite limited game time.

Where does the Windass move now sit?

Argentinian journalist Nahuel Ferreira’s tweet (above) states that Windass and Talleres had agreed a move. This move was obviously scuppered by Sheffield Wednesday’s refusal to sell.

Ferreira also added that Talleres will make a last offer in the next few days as they further test Wednesday’s resolve to keep their talented forward.

He also says that it will be an offer that could prove difficult but that the prospects of a deal are not to be discounted.

Thoughts?

Talleres, according to Najuel Ferreira, are determined to come on with a take-it-or-leave-it offer for Windass.

A determined mood such as this could be enough to really test Wednesday’s resolve or force their hand.

It was nearly but not quite without Windass last season. Accepting an offer for him could be put to good use strengthening the side for a League One push.

Talleres’ bid will obviously be above the £1million mark that the Argentine side first tried to tempt the Owls with.

That sort of money could be put to use to sign a more than decent striker at League One level. It is this time of the football calendar when players become available.

Sheffield Wednesday look to have a definite fight on their hands with Talleres looking more determined to land Josh Windass.