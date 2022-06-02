“I have stayed there a long time and I always appreciate them taking me out of Wolves when nobody else really wanted me.

“I’ve never lost sight of that and didn’t jump ship at the first chance. Now I am getting married.

“I always said from February/March time, I wanted to finish the season – see where Millwall finished, get married and then think about what I am going to do after that. That’s not really changed.

“What I will say is I have loved my time at Millwall and if that carries on I am more than happy with that.”

West Brom interest…

The Baggies are in the market for some free agents this summer. Steve Bruce is hoping to rebuild West Brom’s playing squad and he’s made a good start to the window by bringing in John Swift on a free transfer.

Wallace is being strongly linked, with Alan Nixon having previously said that the club are lining up a lucrative contract offer for the Millwall man ahead of his contract expiry later this month.

Recent reports claim that West Brom are in talks with Wallace and that they are confident of signing him this summer, but talks of Wallace and a move to The Hawthorns have seemingly died down, perhaps as Wallace takes time to reflect on his next move.

And his next move will be a crucial one.

He’s in his peak years as a footballer now and he’ll surely have aspirations of playing in the Premier League at some point, so he might factor that into his next move.

The Baggies have shown ambition by bringing in Swift this summer and, if they can get a deal across the line for Wallace too, they could have a really dangerous midfield going into the 2022/23 campaign.