Cardiff City are not pursuing a deal for free agent striker Andre Gray due to his wage demands, a report from Wales Online has said.

Cardiff City, Birmingham City and Reading were all mentioned as admirers of Gray in a report from Football Insider on Wednesday.

It comes after Watford took the decision to release the Jamaican forward this summer, freeing him to hunt for a new club as a free agent ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, it seems one club that will not be pursuing the striker is Cardiff City.

Wales Online have said that the 30-year-old’s wage demands mean that Gray is currently not a player on the Bluebirds’ radar.

One to watch this summer?

While it seems unlikely that Gray will be heading for the Welsh capital, the free agent striker could be on to watch in the summer transfer window for Championship fans.

The Wolverhampton-born striker has proven to be a dangerous striker in the second-tier and given the level of experience he has in the Premier League as well, he could prove to be a smart addition for any Championship club.

Gray struggled to impress with Watford in the 2020/21 campaign but his form for QPR has shown he can still be a dangerous striker at this level. He managed 10 goals in 28 league games while on loan with the R’s this summer.

His late strike against Derby County back in November was one of the goals of the season and he scored three goals in three games against Cardiff City, Luton Town and Nottingham Forest back in March.

As a free agent, he could prove to be a smart pick-up for a club looking towards the upper echelons of the Championship.