Sheffield United target trialist Luke Graham committed his future to Dundee by penning a new contract with the Scottish club despite being offered a second trial at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United brought young defender Graham in on trial back in April.

The Blades invited the 18-year-old south of the border following his strong performances for Lochee United, giving him the chance to impress and earn a deal at Bramall Lane.

Interest also emerged from Arsenal, Celtic and Rangers, but Graham instead committed his future to the Dee last month by penning a deal to keep him on board for two years.

Now, as per The Courier, Sheffield United did offer Graham the chance to come back for a second trial at Bramall Lane, seemingly impressing enough to earn a second bite at the cherry before opting to commit his future to Dundee.

He will be bidding to make a jump up to the senior stage with the Dark Blues after impressing out on loan.

The one that got away?

It remains to be seen if Sheffield United are left to rue missing out on Graham in years to come, but it certainly seems as though the Scottish starlet is on the right path in his young career.

Interest from the likes of Arsenal, Celtic and Rangers is an indicator of the potential the talented defender has, and the fact that the Blades wanted to cast a close eye over him for a second time suggests they were keen admirers.

However, the attention will now turn to other potential additions after Graham committed his future to Dundee.