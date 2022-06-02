Sunderland stand a “very realistic chance” of reuniting with Everton forward Nathan Broadhead this summer, reporter Adam Jones has said.

Sunderland’s summer loan deal for Broadhead proved to be a fantastic bit of business by then-manager Lee Johnson.

Although the Welshman endured some injury struggles, his 13 goals in 27 outings for the Black Cats played saw him play an important role in both their promotion-winning League One campaign and their Carabao Cup run.

His performances have seen him become a firm favourite on Wearside and many will be sad to see him head back to Goodison Park this summer.

However, as a result of Sunderland’s play-off glory, Broadhead has been linked with a return to the Stadium of Light this summer, and Liverpool Echo reporter Jones has now handed the Black Cats encouragement in their pursuit of the 24-year-old.

Speaking with the Sunderland Echo, Jones said it seems unlikely Broadhead will be offered a new Everton deal before stating there’s a “very realistic chance” he returns to Sunderland in some form.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I’d personally say there’s a very realistic chance of this move happening.

“Broadhead clearly enjoyed his time at the Stadium of Light, why wouldn’t you when you’re getting regular chances of senior football under a manager that clearly trusts you? His strong performances seem to have garnered a lot of praise from Sunderland fans too, and he’s taken to them just as much as they have taken to him.

“If you’re comfortable at a club, you’re getting chances to impress, and they’re earning you call ups to your national side – then clearly it seems to be a good fit.