Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has confirmed a Premier League bid for Ronnie Edwards has already been turned down by the club.

Peterborough United starlet Edwards has attracted transfer interest before, and this summer looks set to be no different.

Posh’s relegation won’t help their fight to keep the highly-rated centre-back, but the club have already made it clear they won’t be letting him go on the cheap amid interest from the likes of Spurs, Aston Villa and Southampton.

Now, director of football Fry has reiterated that stance, telling the Peterborough Telegraph that the club have turned down a Premier League bid for his services.

“We’ve had many conversations with many clubs about Ronnie,” Fry revealed.

“And we have had one bid from a Premier League club which we turned down as it fell well short of our valuation of the player.”

Fry went on to state that discussions haven’t been held with either Aston Villa or Southampton though.

The Peterborough Telegraph adds the bid is understood to be in excess of £2m, some way short of Peterborough United’s reported £10m valuation.

Another summer fight for Posh…

Peterborough United will be more than used to fighting to keep their prized assets by now, and the fresh bid for Edwards marks that this scrap has begun for another summer.

There’s no doubt that the 19-year-old boasts the potential to play at a higher level having already impressed in the Championship despite his youth. Posh will be determined to hold onto the England youth international for their promotion fight, but as shown by previous sales of the likes of Ivan Toney, Britt Assombalonga and more – every player has a price.

The high-profile interest in Edwards may well see Posh land a hefty fee for his services, but this saga may rumble on for some time yet.