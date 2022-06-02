Rotherham United will not be re-signing Will Vaulks this summer, as detailed in a report by Wales Online.

Rotherham United are not able to lure the midfielder back to South Yorkshire.

Vaulks, 28, is out of contract at Cardiff City at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent.

Wales Online claim the Millers are interested but will be priced out of a move with other clubs keen on a deal.

No Rotherham United return

Vaulks was a key player for Rotherham United from 2016 to 2019 and they were disappointed to lose him.

He made the move to the AESSEAL New York Stadium from Falkirk and went on to make 137 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 17 goals.

The Wirral-born man helped them gain promotion from League One in his second year at the club but left 12 months later after the club slipped back into the third tier.

Cardiff City threw him a Championship lifeline and he has spent the past three campaigns in Wales, playing 100 games in all competitions.

He has also played for Tranmere Rovers in the past and although he was a regular for the Whites at various youth levels, he never made a senior appearance for the Birkenhead outfit and left as a youngster to move up to Scotland.

Rotherham United are preparing for next term and Vaulks would have been a useful addition for them in the middle of the park. A move isn’t possible though and they will need to look elsewhere.