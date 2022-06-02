Newport County look ‘unlikely’ to sign Josh Pask following his release by Coventry City, as detailed in a report by the South Wales Argus.

Newport County had the centre-back on loan in this past season.

Pask, 24, has now been released by Coventry City and will be weighing up his next move as a free agent.

The South Wales Argus claim he is not expected to return to Rodney Parade though as he hunts for a new club.

Coventry City’s made decision

Coventry City have decided not to extend his stay and the defender’s association with the Championship side has ended.

He fell down the pecking under with Mark Robins’ side, hence why he was given the green light to head down to League Two in the last January transfer window on a temporary basis.

The Exiles signed him to add more competition and depth to their defensive department and he went on to play eight times for James Rowberry’s side.

Coventry City signed Pask back in 2019 and he helped them gain promotion from League One in his first year at the club. However, his game time quickly dried up after that.

He started out at West Ham United and rose up through the academy of his local side and despite being a regular for the Hammers at various youth levels, he never made a first-team appearance.

Instead, he gained experience out on loan in the Football League at Dagenham and Redbridge and Gillingham before he was allowed to leave permanently for Coventry City.

Pask’s future is now up in the air and it appears he won’t be heading back to South Wales.