Derby County will play in League One next season. But that hasn’t put off American businessman Chris Kirchner and his takeover of the club.

There have been obstacles along the way such as Mel Morris’ ownership of Pride Park. All of these could be about to be overcome though.

Derby County fans have been let down before with two previous takeover deals falling through. That played a huge part in the points deductions that eventually sent the Rams down.

Reports elsewhere said that the takeover, targeted for the end of May, was put back due to a national holiday in Kirchner’s native America.

This is something that Kirchner alluded to in the following tweet:

Nothing to be alarmed about. End of May was chosen because of scheduling for EFL (released in a few weeks) and everyone collectively didn’t think about the 3 combined bank holidays this week. Working through it and believe we have it resolved. Enjoy your weekend of celebrations. — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) June 1, 2022

News such as this from the horse’s mouth is likely to be seized upon by Derby County fans and rightly so.

Last season was one that anyone associated with the Rams will want to put firmly behind them.

New from Kirchner that he feels “we have it resolved” will be welcome music to Derby County fans as they look ahead to next season.

More importantly, it will give the club the stable platform that they will need as they look to build. It will be stability that comes a full two months ahead of the new season kicking off.

It will be a busy two months as the new ownership and management combine to assemble a squad to take on League One. Players will need to be signed to accomplish this. Derby will also need to address the futures of those still at the club.

Of course, Derby County fans know this ‘almost there’ territory very well. It is usually something that is pushed second-hand by reporters and others in the media.

However, here is Kirchner himself telling Derby County fans rather cryptically to “enjoy your weekend of celebrations.”

Whilst it is the Platinum Jubilee, Rams fans will likely be celebrating this optimistic output from Kirchner that little bit more.