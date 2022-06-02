Sheffield Wednesday want to sign Charlton Athletic striker Jayden Stockley but haven’t made a move for him yet, according to a report by the Sheffield Star.

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in snapping up the fellow League One man this summer but are yet to lodge an offer.

However, the Sheffield Star report “at this point in time things don’t appear to have gone any further than that”.

Stockley, 28, scored 20 goals in all competitions last season and is proven goal scorer at third tier level.

Charlton Athletic won’t want to lose Stockley

Charlton Athletic won’t want to lose their main forward, especially to a league rival.

The London side swooped to land him last year following his impressive loan spell from Preston North End and he still has a few more years left on his contract at The Valley.

They are under no financial pressure to cash in and it would be a surprise to see him leave for Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday missed out on promotion after losing to eventual play-off winners Sunderland over two legs and have a big summer ahead now as they look to bolster their ranks.

Darren Moore’s side have a vacancy to fill up top following Saido Berahino’s release and can now spend money.

You can see why Stockley is on their radar. He is experienced, proven he can score goals and is a real handful in League One.

However, that is as far as their pursuit of him goes right now and they are yet to test the Addicks’ resolve.