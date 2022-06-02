Rotherham United’s Dan Barlaser says he is happy at the club and has no plans to leave.

Rotherham United are preparing for life back in the Championship following their promotion from League One.

Barlaser, 25, has been a key player for the Millers over recent seasons.

He has one year left on his contract at the AESSEAL New York Stadium and has no intention of departing the club yet.

The former England youth international has said, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser:

“I’ve got a year left on my contract and I’m happy here. I’ll try my hardest next season and see where we go from there.”

Boost for Rotherham United

Keeping Barlaser for next term will be a massive boost for his team as they look to compete in the second tier.

He gives them useful quality in the middle of the park and will be eager to show what he can do at this level following the club’s relegation last year.

Paul Warne’s side swooped to sign him from Newcastle United back in 2019 on an initial loan deal that was made permanent a year later.

Barlaser has since established himself as one of the Millers’ most prized assets and has made a total of 121 appearances in all competitions to date, chipping in with 15 goals and 18 assists.

Prior to his switch to South Yorkshire, he rose up through the youth ranks at St. James’ Park and played five times for the Toon Army’s first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Crewe Alexandra and Accrington Stanley to gain experience.