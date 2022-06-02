Nottingham Forest are interested in Sporting Lisbon striker Islam Slimani, according to Portuguese news outlet Record (via Sport Witness).

Nottingham Forest are being linked with a move to lure the attacker back to England.

Slimani, 33, haș previously played for Leicester City and Newcastle United.

He has now emerged on the Reds’ transfer radar ahead of next season as they hunt for attacking additions.

They have a vacancy to fill up front now following Keinan Davis’ return to parent club Aston Villa.

Big summer ahead for Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have a big summer ahead as they look to bolster their ranks under Steve Cooper in preparation for the Premier League.

Slimani is someone who has bags of experience in the game and would give them more competition and depth in attacking areas.

The Algeria international joined Sporting Lisbon in the last January transfer window and spent the second-half of the past campaign with the Portuguese giants, chipping in with four goals in nine games.

He had a five-year stint at Leicester City from 2016 to 2021 and scored 13 goals in 47 matches, as well as having loan spells away at Newcastle United, Fenerbahce and Monaco.

The forward has also had spells at JSM Chéraga, CR Belouizdad and Lyon in the past.

It remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest will actually make a move to lure him to The City Ground over the next couple of months.

He currently has Lewis Grabban, Sam Surridge and Lyle Taylor (back from loan) as his senior striking options but there is no doubt that department needs strengthening.