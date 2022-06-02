Celtic are keen on Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City target Matthew Sorinola, according to a report by Wales Online.

The Scottish Premiership champions are keeping tabs on the left-back and could battle Football League clubs for his signature this summer.

Sorinola, 21, currently plays in Belgium for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise but is being heavily linked with a return to England in the transfer window.

A report by TEAMtalk claim Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City, Swansea City and Reading want him too.

What next for Sorinola?

You can see why the youngster is a man in-demand at the moment. He is young, has the potential to grow and develop in the future and already has experience under his belt.

A move to the Championship would be a good opportunity for him to make a name for himself in England and potentially get to the Premier League one day.

However, Celtic would be able to offer him European football which may turn his head.

Sorinola is from London and spent time in the academy at Fulham before switching to MK Dons.

He went on to break into the Dons’ first-team in 2020 and played 43 times for the League One side before his move abroad came about.

The wing-back made 16 appearances in all competitions in this past campaign and is still under contract until 2024 but his future is up in the air right now.

Celtic are the latest club to be credited with an interest and the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City will have to bat away competition from the Glasgow giants.