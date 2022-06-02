Fulham-linked Hugo Ekitike has agreed a deal to join Newcastle United, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Fulham are poised to miss out to a fellow Premier League side.

The Cottagers have been linked with a swoop for the Stade de Reims attacker, as reported by the Express.

However, reporter Romano claim he is on his way to St. James’ Park on a five-year contract (see tweet below):

Hugo Ekitike has agreed a five year deal with Newcastle. Now it’s about final details to be discussed with Reims before deal completed. ⚪️⚫️ #NUFC Talented French striker was in BVB list but Newcastle have been pushing for months after January negotiations. pic.twitter.com/s1h1Y04eN1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2022

Fulham have to look elsewhere

Fulham weren’t the only club to be credited with an interest, with West Ham United and Wolves also said to be tracking the youngster’s progress.

Ekitike has been with Reims for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy. He was a regular for them at various youth levels before breaking into their first-team picture.

He was handed his first professional contract back in July 2020 and made his senior debut three months later in a Ligue 1 fixture against FC Lorient.

Ekitike was also loaned out to Vejle last season to get some experience under his belt and fired three goals in 11 games for the Superliga outfit.

He has scored 11 goals in 27 games for Reims since his return and they are poised to lose him now despite him still being under contract until 2024.

Fulham have been mentioned as a potential suitor but will have to look elsewhere for striking reinforcements with Newcastle United in the lead to land him now.

The Cottagers have a big summer ahead as they look to bolster their ranks following promotion from the Championship.