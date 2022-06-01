Huddersfield Town have today announced their retained list ahead of the 2022/23 season, with full-back Harry Toffolo having seen his one-year option exercised.

Huddersfield Town have also exercised a one-year option for Josh Koroma, but have allowed Carel Eiting, Naby Sarr, Alex Vallejo, Reece Brown, Jamal Blackman and Fraizer Campbell to leave as free agents.

It comes following the disappointing of last weekend’s play-off final, in which the Terriers lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest but under very controversial circumstances.

Carlos Corberan showed class in his post-match interview, and he’ll waste no time in gearing his side up for another promotion push next season.

And securing the future of Toffolo, although never really in doubt, is a positive move, and one which the fans will be right behind.

The left-back featured 45 times across the entire 2021/22 Championship season, scoring six and assisting eight.

He proved to be a huge creative influence for the side and has really flourished under Corberan. But Toffolo had Championship interest ahead of his contract expiry, with reports previously linking all of Middlesbrough, Millwall, Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers with the 26-year-old.

Now with a year left on his contract, the possibility of seeing Toffolo leave this summer greatly reduces, but should he put in another solid shift next season then the Terriers could find themselves in a difficult situation, as he’ll become a free agent in 2023.

Huddersfield could easily be looking into extending his deal already, as he is a key player for the club, and he has had Championship suitors already this summer.

All in all, it was a no-brainer for Town to extend Toffolo’s stay, but his new contract situation could give Huddersfield a headache further down the line.