Middlesbrough recently announced their retained list, with three first-team players set for the exit door.

Middlesbrough released Sol Bamba, Neil Taylor, and Lee Peltier after their contracts came to an end, and they will all become free agents ahead of the summer transfer window.

The trio will be allowed to join a club for no transfer fee and there will likely be suitors in the EFL given their wealth of experience up and down the divisions.

All three players played their part in helping Middlesbrough to a seventh placed finish, missing out on a place in the top six and the play-offs on the final day of the season.

Writing on his official Twitter page, defender Lee Peltier issued a message of thanks and a message of support to his former side and to the supporters of the Teesside club.

‘Just want to say a big thank you to boro and all the fans , had a fantastic year at the club and appreciate all the support from the fans and staff [sic]’, he wrote.

‘wish you all the best and hope you get to where you belong! Again thanks for everything pelts [sic].’

Peltier has played in the Premier League with both Cardiff City and West Bromwich Albion. He has also featured prominently in the Championship with the two aforementioned clubs, as well as Middlesbrough, Leicester City, Leeds Uniteed, Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town, and Hull City.

He has even played in the Champions League on one occasion whilst plying his trade for Liverpool.

Now aged 35, Peltier may also be considering hanging his boots up for good. However, if the right club came calling, he would almost certainly weigh up his options. The same applies to both of the other released players with Neil Taylor now aged 33, and Sol Bamba aged 37.