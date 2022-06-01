Ipswich Town are rumoured to be closing in on the signing of free agent midfielder Dom Ball.

TWTD are reporting that Ipswich Town are closing in on the signing of Ball, 26, following his release from QPR last month.

The former Spurs youngster has played for all of Cambridge United, Rangers, Rotherham United and Aberdeen, with his last club being QPR.

He spent three years with the Londoners, with his second season in particular being a standout one for the hardened midfielder.

Ball became a fan favourite for his work-rate and steel on the pitch, which is something that many QPR fans thought was missing last season as Ball fell out of favour.

And many were sad to see him go, but Ball now has a chance to show QPR what they’re missing, and Ipswich could be about to make a really shrewd signing.

Never say die…

Ball’s work-rate and attitude on the pitch is to be admired. He’s a player who always gives his all and is never afraid of a challenge.

A natural defensive midfielder, Ball often filled in in the heart of defence for QPR. For Ipswich and Kieran McKenna, the steel that Ball will bring to their side could prove to be a huge piece to their puzzle, as it’s something that the Tractor Boys often lacked last time round.

Sam Morsy is their only real midfielder with something of a physical side, and even then, Ball’s physical game dwarfs that of Morsy, who’s also been linked with a move away this summer.

Ipswich made a lot of signings last summer, a few of them being poor signings, but Ball would be a really shrewd and exciting addition to the Ipswich ranks, ahead of what could be a big season for McKenna’s side in League One.

All in all, it’s a great potential signing for Ipswich Town.