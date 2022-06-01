According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay (via Transfer Tavern), Leeds United are interested in Nottingham Forest loan star James Garner.

Of course, Manchester United youngster Garner had a season to remember as he helped spearhead Nottingham Forest’s promotion.

Forest are said, in reports by 90Min, to have made it clear to Manchester United that they would like him to return on loan again.

Steve Cooper’s side are realistic in that they realise that they won’t be able to tempt the Red Devils into parting with Garner on a permanent deal.

However, Leeds United’s interest in the 21-year-old does cloud the situation.

Garner excels during Nottingham Forest promotion campaign

Garner stepped out from the shadow of Manchester United’s U23s set-up and into the Forest first-team.

The England U21 international showed what potential he has with a string of consistent performances for Nottingham Forest.

He made 41 appearances across Forest’s successful Championship campaign, scoring four goals and providing eight assists.

He also played an important part in all of the Reds’ three play-off matches with cultured midfield performances.

With all this in mind, Forest obviously remain keen on bringing him back to the City Ground. 90Min’s Graeme Bailey writes that Forest will be given first option on a new loan.

However, The Athletic reporter Hay, as cited by Transfer Tavern, adds that the Whites have made enquiries to Manchester United as they look to bring the young midfield star to Elland Road.

Thoughts?

Nottingham Forest really have seen just what Garner is capable of and that is clear by what he produced for them last season.

A lot of that production came under the guidance of Steve Cooper who took over after the Tricky Trees sacked Chris Hughton.

Manchester United will be aware of how Cooper’s coaching has contributed to Garner’s development.

This might give them the upper hand over a Leeds United still getting to grips with new boss Jesse Marsch’s coaching model and style.

However, Leeds United’s interest shouldn’t be discounted out of hand. It would appear clear that Forest have a fight on their hands for James Garner.