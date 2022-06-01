Southampton have swooped to sign young midfielder Alex Iwumene from League Two side Sutton United, it has been confirmed.

Sutton United’s first season in League Two ultimately ended in disappointment after missing out on the play-offs by only one point.

However, there’s no doubt that the club will be proud of their efforts over the course of the campaign and will be excited to go again next season in a bid to go one step further by earning a place in the fourth tier’s top seven.

The summer presents the U’s with the chance to strengthen before doing so, but one player who won’t be staying on board is youngster Iwumene.

It has been confirmed by Premier League club Southampton that the 17-year-old Sutton United talent has made the move further south to link up with the Saints on a scholarship deal.

Iwumene has spent his time playing at grassroots level for Onside Academy and 360 talent while developing with Sutton United and now, he heads to the south coast to test himself in a highly-regarded Southampton academy.

In the meantime…

While Iwumene heads to St. Mary’s in a bid to forge a senior career in the professional game, Sutton United will be hoping a fruitful summer transfer window can prepare them for another promotion push.

Work has been continuing while many rest after a long season and the League Two club’s ever-developing hopes and visions for the future make for a promising time to be a Sutton United fan.