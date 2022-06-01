Andre Gray is a free agent following his release form Watford, and the Jamaican striker is attracting a lot of Championship interest.

Gray spent last season on loan at QPR. Despite featuring only 28 times in the Championship, he scored 10 times, ending the season as the R’s top scorer in the league.

Now a free agent, the striker is being linked with a number of Championship sides including Preston North End, Birmingham City, Cardiff City and Reading.

It looks like Gray could be about to find himself a new home in the Championship, but should West Brom be all over this potential signing?

Prowess…

Gray has proved himself to be a prolific Championship striker in the past. He struggled at Watford, but he showed with QPR that he still has that scoring touch.

And the Baggies are on the hunt for some free agents this summer. Steve Bruce has already added John Swift to his ranks but with Andy Carroll having left last month, he now only has Karlan Grant as a recognised forward.

Gray not only has that natural finishing ability, but he’s also a very physical striker who can operate the line well, perhaps not in the same style as Carroll did for Bruce, but he certainly offers options.

Wages…

With Gray’s next move, wages may be the next big problem. But, the linked teams so far in Preston, Birmingham, Cardiff and Reading aren’t the richest teams in the division, and so it suggests that Gray is willing to take a pay-cut for his next move.

What’s more is that trusted Preston reporter George Hodgson has revealed that Gray is definitely a target of Preston’s this month, which may put the wage issue to bed.

For West Brom, this could be a no-brainer – Gray is experienced and seemingly, nearly, back to his best. Like Swift, this could be a shrewd signing for the Baggies this summer, but there’s a lot of competition for Gray’s signature right now, and so Bruce would have to act fast to make it happen.