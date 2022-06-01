Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier has been attracting plenty of attention ahead of the summer transfer window, yet Football League World report there has been no contact from any interested clubs as of yet.

Middlesbrough value Tavernier as one of their prized assets and will likely not part with the midfielder easily.

Since manager Chris Wilder took the reigns, Tavernier has played 90 minutes in every single league game. Across the full campaign he scored five goals and registered a further five assists.

His form for the Teessiders has seen him generate interest from the Premier League, but there has been no contact or no bids from any sides according to the report.

Who has been linked to Tavernier?

Most recently, Premier League new boys Bournemouth have been credited with an interest as they look to improve their squad to give themselves the best chance of retaining their top flight status next season.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Newcastle United have been linked, as have the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion, Southampton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Leeds United.

Burnley were also keen, but their relegation to the Championship may have altered their respective transfer wish list.

What can Tavernier offer?

He was played on the left side of a midfield three for the majority of the campaign, yet he has deputised as a right wing-back and a left-back on occasion when needed. He can also play as a number 10.

His versatility will certainly stand him in good stead if he was to make the step up to the top flight, and any club coming in for him will almost certainly reap the rewards.