Swansea City have appointed Huddersfield Town figure Josh Marsh as their new head of football operations after Mark Allen’s departure in April.

Swansea City lost Allen earlier this year, leaving his role as sporting director to pursue new opportunities.

Since then, the Swans have been assessing the candidates for the vacant role at the Swansea.com Stadium and rather than bring in a direct replacement to take up the same role, it has been confirmed a new role is now in place.

As announced on Swansea City’s official club website, they will be appointing a new head of football operations in the former of 30-year-old Marsh.

He takes up the post after working for Huddersfield Town for six years. He worked his way through the roles after starting out at chief scout in 2016, then stepping up to the role of head of recruitment in 2018. Now, he will be taking his expertise to South Wales to work closely with manager Russell Martin and chief executive Julian Winter.

An important first summer…

Swansea City will be hoping the appointment of Marsh can help Martin further embed his philosophy and shape the squad to his desire in the summer transfer window.

The foundations are there for a strong future under manager Martin, but recruitment will have to be spot on moving forward if the Swansea City boss is to take the club back to the upper echelons of the Championship table and, eventually, the Premier League.