Oldham Athletic have signed Liam Hogan following his departure from Stockport County, as announced by their official club website.

Oldham Athletic have snapped up the defender on a free transfer.

Hogan, 33, was released at the end of this past season and has swiftly found a new club.

He has linked up with the Latics on a two-year contract.

New challenge for the ex-Stockport County skipper

Hogan has been a great servant to Stockport County over the past few years and played a key role behind their National League title win under Dave Challinor.

He joined the Hatters back in 2020 and has since made 83 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with five goals.

However, they made the tough decision not to extend his stay at Edgeley Park following promotion to League Two.

As a result, the veteran will be dropping back into non-league and will be looking to help fellow North West club Oldham Athletic go up at the first time of asking next term under John Sheridan.

He knows what it takes to get out of that division and is a vastly experienced player who has played over 400 games in his career to date.

Hogan has also played for the likes of FC Halifax Town, Fleetwood Town, Macclesfield Town, Tranmere Rovers, Gateshead and Salford City in the past.

The centre-back has become Oldham Athletic’s first signing as the former Premier League outfit prepare for life outside the Football League.