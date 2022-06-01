Fulham are said to be among the sides keeping tabs on Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho, who is valued between €8m and €10m.

Fulham boss Marco Silva will need to strengthen his ranks this summer if he wants to keep the Cottagers in the Premier League, and a host of names have already been linked with moves to West London.

Now, one of the latest to emerge on the Cottagers’ radar is Real Betis’ Portuguese midfielder Carvalho.

As claimed by Rudy Galetti, Fulham are among the sides keeping tabs on the 30-year-old who could be on the move this summer.

It is said that Turkish giants Fenerbahce have already made an offer to Betis, with Fulham alongside Sporting Lisbon and other European clubs following the midfielder. He is valued between €8m and €10m (around £6.8m to £8.5m).

🚨↩️ William #Carvalho could leave #RealBetis in the summer. #Fenerbahce have already made an offer to the 🇪🇦 club. 📌 #Fulham, #Sporting and other 🇪🇺 teams are following the 🇵🇹 midfielder as well: price tag around €8/10M. 🐓⚽ #Transfers #Calciomercato — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) June 1, 2022

What could Carvalho offer?

Carvalho has plenty of experience playing at a high level so could be a smart addition for Fulham.

He played nearly 200 times for boyhood club Sporting Lisbon and has gone on to play 135 times for La Liga side Real Betis since arriving in 2018. Not only that but he has a hefty 71 international caps for Portugal, making his debut back in 2013 at just 21.

Carvalho operates either as a defensive midfielder or a central midfielder but mainly operates in the deeper role. He boasts an impressive passing range and is comfortable on the ball at his feet. Standing at 187cm, he has the physical traits to dominate more diminutive midfielders in the middle of the park too.

After spending the vast majority of his career playing in Portugal or Spain, a summer move to England could present a new challenge for Carvalho, so Fulham could be an intriguing option.