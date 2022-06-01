Ipswich Town are set to sign Dom Ball following his departure from QPR, according to a report by TWTD.

Ipswich Town are poised to land the versatile midfielder on a free transfer.

Ball, 26, is expected to be the Tractor Boys’ second signing of the summer after striker Freddie Ladapo joined.

He has been released by QPR at the end of this past season but is swiftly finding himself a new home.

Another addition for Ipswich Town on the way

Ipswich Town are gearing up for Kieran McKenna’s first full campaign at the helm and will be aiming to compete at the top end of the division in the next campaign.

Ball will give them more competition and depth in their ranks if they can get the deal over the line.

He can play in a variety of positions including full-back, centre-back and most prominently midfield which makes him a useful player to have in a squad for a 46+ game season.

QPR signed him back in 2019 and he made 99 appearances for the London club under Mark Warburton over the course of the past three years, chipping in with two goals and three assists.

Prior to his move to the Hoops, the former England youth international previously played for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Cambridge United, Rotherham United, Rangers, Peterborough United and Aberdeen.

He is now set for a new chapter in his career at Portman Road as the East Anglian side look to claw themselves out of the third tier.