Fulham are close to signing Braga midfielder Almoatasembellah Al-Musrati, reports coming out of Europe claim.

Fulham are returning to the Premier League and it looks like they’re doing so with a bang.

Following on from their commanding title-winning 2021/22 season in the second tier, Marco Silva’s side have been linked with a horde of new signings.

From Premier League names to obscure European talents, Fulham look set to bolster their ranks heavily this summer, and Al-Musrati could be a signing that falls into that latter category.

The Libyan midfielder has been with Braga for the past two seasons. But reports coming out of Portugal (via Sport Witness) say that the 26-year-old is close to leaving the Portuguese club, and subsequently close to joining Fulham.

Sport Witness relay the information that Fulham’s interest in Al-Musrati has gathered pace over the past few days, and that the Londoners are ready to fork out €15million for the midfielder.

Learning from the past…

Fulham are likely still recovering from the summer of 2018, when they spent upwards of £100million on a number of poor signings.

They have yet another chance at the Premier League and this time round, the club needs to recruit much more effectively.

With Silva at the helm, they look more reliable on the pitch. But recruitment-wise, Fulham need to ensure that they don’t overspend on unprovem players.

Al-Musrati is certainly unproven, and so there’s an element of risk to the transfer. But if the club have done their due diligence then it could prove to be a shrewd signing.

It’ll be a nervy transfer window for Fulham fans, who will be praying that their side can now start to establish themselves in the Premier League, rather than stay as a yo-yo- team.