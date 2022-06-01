Nottingham Forest target Connor Goldson has penned a new deal with Rangers, as announced by their official club Twitter account.

Nottingham Forest have been dealt a big blow in their pursuit of the defender.

Goldson, 29, has been on the radar of the Reds following their promotion to the Premier League, as reported by the Scottish Sun.

However, it appears he will be staying where he is for now and has put pen-to-paper on a fresh four-year contract with the Scottish Premiership runners-up.

Blow for Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest will have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements as they prepare for a busy summer.

There is no doubt that the Reds will be eager to strengthen their ranks over the next couple of months to ensure that they are well equipped for life in the top flight.

They have a few options already in the heart of defence in Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna and Tobias Figueiredo but it is an area they could do with bolstering as they will be locking horns with some of the best attacking players in the world next season.

You can see why Nottingham Forest looked at Goldson. He is experienced, won three trophies in Scotland now and has played in Europe.

However, he is settled in Glasgow and is a real fans’ favourite with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

There are plenty more fish in the sea for the Reds and they have some big decisions to make in the transfer window now.