Birmingham City, Reading and Cardiff City have joined the race to sign free agent striker Andre Gray, reports Football Insider.

Gray, 30, is a free agent after being released by Watford. The Jamaican attacker spent last season on loan with QPR where he featured 28 times in the Championship, scoring 10 times to finish the season as their top scorer.

Since, Gray has been linked with Preston North End, with reports later confirming the club’s interest.

Now though, Football Insider say that all of Birmingham City, Reading and Cardiff City are in the hunt for a new striker this summer, and that all are looking into a potential move for Gray.

Gray is a hugely experience Football League striker, having previously represented the likes of Luton Town, Brentford, Burnley and then Watford.

In his earlier days, Gray was as prolific as striker as any. But his time at Watford somewhat stunted his progression, and now he’s without a club.

Plenty of interest…

It’s no surprise to see so many clubs reportedly keen on Gray. His wages may yet be an obstacle for some, but he proved last season with QPR that he can still provide at Championship level.

Cardiff City have had a busy start to the summer and they look to be giving next season a real go, whilst Birmingham City have endured a somewhat slow start to the summer given their ongoing takeover rumours.

Preston meanwhile are in need of a big summer, with the club letting go a number of players, as per their retained list last month, whilst Reading look set for another season of struggles after losing star man John Swift to West Brom.

All four clubs need to bolster their ranks this summer and all four could do with an experienced and prolific striker like Gray in their ranks, who on a free transfer could prove to be a really shrewd signing.