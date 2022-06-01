Bournemouth are returning to the Premier League and ahead of that, Scott Parker looks keen on adding some Premier League quality to his ranks.

One name being strongly linked with a move to the south coast this summer is Nat Phillips. The Liverpool man spent the second half of last season on loan at Bournemouth and he thoroughly impressed.

Since, the Cherries have been told it would take £15million to make him a permanent player this summer, but recent reports have suggested that Bournemouth aren’t alone in their pursuit of the centre-back.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth are being tipped to move for another loanee from the second half of last season in Freddie Woodman.

Newcastle United are set to sign Dean Henderson and reports say that the Magpies will listen to offers for Woodman this summer, and that Parker is keen to bring him back to Bournemouth.

Another name being linked with the Cherries is Manchester City and Japan midfielder Ko Itakura, who is also a target of Fulham’s ahead of the summer transfer window.

It’s also been claimed that Bournemouth and Forest are set to revive their interest in Blackpool winger Josh Bowler this summer.

Lastly, Bournemouth midfielder Gavin Kilkenny is said to be keen on leaving the club on loan this summer, having been linked with a number of Championship clubs.

The Cherries have another big summer ahead. But so far, there’s been a number of players linked with the club, which will give fans hope of a busy summer in the transfer window, and Premier League survival next time round.