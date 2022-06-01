Coventry City finished the 2021/22 season in 12th place of the table, after what was a commendable campaign for the Sky Blues.

Mark Robins’ side more than held their own last season. They even had a sniff of the play-offs, but in the end, they finished in mid-table.

Still, their achievements last season has the bar high going into the next, and Robins will need to make some more keen signings to meet fans’ expectations.

But the biggest task for Coventry this summer might be keeping their best players.

One name who has been linked with a move away ahead of this summer is Callum O’Hare. But the midfielder provided an exciting update when asked if he’ll be a Coventry City player next season, saying:

“Yeah, of course. Obviously I love it at Cov, you know, and I’ve had a great year. The fans have been unbelievable.”

Another player who Coventry fans may be expecting to move on this summer is Gustavo Hamer. He’s been linked with the likes of Celtic and Rangers in the past, but more recently, reports have linked with midfielder with a summer move to Brighton.

Elsewhere, the Sky Blues have been linked with a couple of Crystal Palace players.

The Sun say that Coventry City have made contact with Crystal Palace over the availability of striker Luke Plange, who left Derby County to join the Eagles in January, before returning to Pride Park on loan.

And Robins is said to be keen on Palace’s young left-back Tayo Adaramola too.

This summer could be another one of shrewd transfer deals for Coventry City. They made some good signings last summer and kept the team in tact, and the same will be needed this time round to keep their momentum going from last season.