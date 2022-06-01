Swansea City have halved their asking price for Steven Benda down to £500,000, but Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has said they still deem the valuation too high.

Swansea City sanctioned a loan exit for German shot-stopper Benda in the January transfer window, sending him to fellow Championship side Peterborough United amid their shortage of options in between the sticks.

The 23-year-old went on to enjoy a strong stint at London Road despite their relegation, and his performances have led to calls from Posh fans for a permanent swoop.

However, director of football Fry said that Swansea City’s £1m asking price was out of their reach.

And now, Fry has reiterated that Benda is out of their price range, despite the fact that the Welsh club have halved their valuation to £500,000. Speaking with the Peterborough Telegraph, here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“They did want a million for Steven, but now it’s £500,000.

“We’re still not going there. It’s a lot of money for a League One goalkeeper and there’s the issue of wages for a player who still has two years on his Swansea contract to run. He is earning far more than we could pay him.”

A problem area…

Peterborough United’s goalkeeping department is in need of some fresh blood this summer.

Dai Cornell has been released and Christy Pym is on the transfer list, leaving Will Blackmore as the only ‘keeper retained this summer.

Swansea City man Benda would have been a popular acquisition this summer after his successful loan spell and he certainly put his goalkeeping abilities on show. However, Fry and Posh’s reservations over paying too much for the ‘keeper and his wages make sense.

Peterborough United will be wary not to take too many big gambles in the transfer market following their relegation, despite their desire to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Regardless of whether or not Peterborough United will be pursuing a deal, it seems likely that Benda will be heading for the Swansea City exit door this summer, and he could prove to be a smart pick up for a Championship club or a promotion-chasing League One side.