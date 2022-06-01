Preston North End are gearing up for a big summer, with plenty of players leaving and plenty more set to arrive.

Ryan Lowe’s rebuild of the club took its first step when the club announced their retained list last month.

Several first-team players are leaving and it’s left Lowe and Preston with plenty of work to do in this summer’s transfer window.

And one area that the club needs to stock up in is the goalkeeper department. The club has let go a number of stoppers and one being linked with a move to Deepdale is Benjamin Siegrist.

Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account last weekend that the Lilywhites are in talks with the Dundee United goalkeeper, with another no.1 linked with Preston being Gavin Bazunu.

The Manchester City and Republic of Ireland man impressed on loan with Portsmouth last season, and LancsLive reporter George Hodgson says that Bazunu is definitely one name on Preston’s transfer radar.

And another name definitely on Preston’s radar, as per Hodgson, is Andre Gray.

The former Burnley man was let go by Watford last month. He spent the 2021/22 season on loan with QPR where he finished as the league’s top scorer in the Championship, with 10 goals to his name.

He could yet be a keen signing for Lowe, but wages could prove an obstacle.

Preston endured a mixed season last time round. But with Lowe at the helm, they have an up and coming manager who the fans are behind, and who potential new signings will want to play for.

But their fortunes next season depends on their activity in the transfer market this summer, with plenty of news signings needed after their clear-out last month.