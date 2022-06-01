Millwall have confirmed that technical coach Joe Carnall and head of performance Laurence Bloom have left Gary Rowett’s backroom team.

Millwall will be hoping that their impressive 2021/22 campaign can see them kick on and fight for a play-off spot again next season.

The summer provides the Lions with the chance to make changes to their playing squad, but it has now been confirmed that two will be leaving Rowett’s backroom team too upon the conclusion of the season just gone.

As announced on the club’s official website, Millwall technical coach Carnall and head of performance Bloom will be heading for pastures new.

Carnall and Bloom head for the exit door after three and six years with the club respectively. Upon the confirmation of the duo’s departures from Rowett’s staff, the club placed their thanks on record for their efforts and wished both the best in the future, with Bloom heading for League One side Cambridge United.

The summer ahead…

Kicking on from last season’s success will be the aim for Rowett and co as they look to take themselves to the next level.

Smart recruitment will be needed to strengthen where possible while keeping costs down, but the multitude of players available on free transfers should provide Millwall with plenty of chances to secure a bargain here and there.

In terms of replacing the departing Carnall and Bloom, it remains to be seen if new faces come in from elsewhere or if some already at the club step into the now vacant posts.