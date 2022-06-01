Nottingham Forest are set to sign Joe Rothwell following his departure from Blackburn Rovers, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Nottingham Forest are poised to win the race for the midfielder’s signature.

The Reds are preparing for life in the Premier League next season following their play-off final win over Huddersfield Town at Wembley.

Rothwell, 27, is available as a free agent with his contract at Ewood Park up at the end of June.

Nottingham Forest looking to see off competition

The ex-Manchester United man is a man in-demand right now and the Lancashire Telegraph claimed Sheffield United are interested. The same source reported last week that Fulham have also entered the running.

However, Nottingham Forest are looking to bat away competition from elsewhere to lure him to The City Ground.

Steve Cooper will be looking to bolster his ranks over the next couple of months to ensure his side are competitive in the top flight.

Rothwell joined Blackburn Rovers back in 2018 and has since established himself as a key player for the Lancashire outfit over recent years.

He made 161 appearances for the Ewood Park club in all competitions and chipped in with 11 goals and 18 assists.

Prior to his switch there, the Mancunian previously had spells at Manchester United, Blackpool, Barnsley and Oxford United.

If Nottingham Forest are able to get a deal over the line, he will give them more competition and depth in the middle of the park ahead of what will be a tough campaign ahead.

Fulham and Sheffield United will also have to look elsewhere for reinforcements.