Carlisle United’s official website has revealed that Magnus Norman has turned down a new contract to stay in Cumbria.

Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson now knows what areas he needs to target in the summer transfer window with the 25-year-old stopper the last of the players offered new deals to decide on their future.

The former England youth international joined the Cumbrians under former coach Chris Beech in 2020 but struggled to find a regular place in the team, with Paul Farman or Mark Howard preferred during his two-year spell.

Injuries hampered Norman’s progression, limiting him to 16 performances in which he conceded 28 times while keeping two clean sheets.

Simpson, aided by the guidance of experienced goalkeeping coach Paul Gerrard saw potential in the 6ft4 stopper, but he has decided against continuing his career at Brunton Park.



Trust in youth, create competition or rely on experience in the goalkeeping department?

Carlisle United are blessed in having two promising young keepers at the club, Gabriel Breeze and Scott Simons, who were involved in first-team squads last season.

It is unlikely that the Cumbrians will fail to recruit in this area, but this does not mean that the talented teenagers cannot compete for the backup spot.

Simpson has already ruled out a move for former favourite Keiren Westwood after his release from Queens Park Rangers, who was at the club the last time the United boss was in charge, citing that if he wanted a veteran keeper, then he would have offered Howard a contract.

The likely path to be taken by Carlisle’s recruitment team is to bring in two younger stoppers who will compete for the number one spot, one of which was to be Norman, but the non-guarantee of a starting sport may be a factor in his decision to leave the club.