Bristol City have announced that defender Timm Klose has signed a new contract that could keep him at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2024.

Bristol City brought Klose in on a free transfer back in January.

The experienced Swiss defender had been out of the game since his departure from Norwich City in August 2021, but Klose settled in quickly and has proven to be a big hit at Ashton Gate.

He only signed a short-term deal upon his arrival but now, it has been confirmed Klose will be staying with the Robins.

Bristol City announced on their official club website on Wednesday morning that the 34-year-old has put pen to paper on a new contract with the club. The agreement initially runs through until the end of the 2022/23 season, though the option for a further 12 months that could keep him on board until 2024 is in place too.

A strong start to the summer…

Although the summer transfer window isn’t even open yet, Bristol City fans can be encouraged by the business they have done thus far.

Mark Sykes and Kal Naismith have both arrived in promising deals for bargain fees, and keeping a key player like Klose is another boost.

His experience and leadership have made him a valuable figure in Nigel Pearson’s squad both on and off the pitch and it will be hoped that he can continue to impress in his first full season with Bristol City next time around.