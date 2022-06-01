Sunderland and Sheffield United are targeting Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The Championship pair are interested in landing the centre-back this summer.

Sanderson, 22, spent the second-half of last season on loan at QPR in the second tier.

He is now back at his parent club but is a wanted man again this summer.

Sunderland and Sheffield United to battle it out?

Sunderland have finally clawed themselves out of League One and have a big summer ahead as they prepare for Alex Neil’s first full campaign at the helm.

The Black Cats will be eager to strengthen their squad to give them the best chance of competing well next term and Sanderson is someone who they know all about already.

He spent time during the 2020/21 season with the North East club and was a hit at the Stadium of Light, making 27 appearances in all competitions.

Sheffield United are also looking to acquire Sanderson as they look to bounce back from their play-off defeat to Nottingham Forest last month.

The Daily Mail claim the Blades tried to get him a few months ago before he ended up linking up with QPR on a temporary basis.

Sanderson has been on the books at Wolves for his whole career to date but has only made one first-team appearance for the Premier League side.

He has also had loan spells away from Molinuex at Cardiff City and Birmingham City to gain experience.

Bruno Lage’s side have a big decision on what to do with him next with his pathway into their first-team still blocked by the likes of Conor Coady and Willy Boly.