Fulham target Miguel Almiron’s release clause at Newcastle United is set at a huge £60m, his agent Daniel Campos has claimed.

Fulham are preparing for life back in the Premier League after winning the Championship title and a host of names have already been linked with a summer switch to Craven Cottage.

Newcastle United midfielder Almiron is among those said to be on the Cottagers’ radar, with Everton, Sevilla and Napoli also linked.

However, fresh words from Almiron’s agent Campos have cast doubt over a possible summer exit.

Speaking live on Versus Radio (quotes via Chronicle Live), Campos revealed that the rapid attacking midfielder is more than happy to stay with Newcastle United. Not only that, but he also reveals Almiron’s release clause is set at a remarkable £60m.

Here’s what he had to say:

“There are always rumours about players in the transfer market.

“However, we don’t have any definitive interest shown by any club. Usually, the clubs negotiate within themselves but don’t contact the agent. He has a release clause of £60 million.

“He is happy to stay at the club and most importantly, he is playing.”

Time to look elsewhere?

Despite the fact Almiron hasn’t exactly set the world alight in his time with Newcastle United, he could have proven a smart target.

Fulham will need Premier League pedigree in their ranks next season and the Paraguayan has plenty of experience in playing in the top flight now. However, with Campos revealing the 28-year-old is still happy at St. James’ Park and that he has a huge release clause, it seems only wise that the Cottagers turn their attentions elsewhere.

There will be bargains to be had this summer and while they need Premier League experience, it will be smart for Fulham to be shrewd where possible.

The summer transfer window hasn’t even opened yet, so expect plenty more names to be linked with the Cottagers as Marco Silva fights to finally cement Fulham’s place in the Premier League.