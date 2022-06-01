Nottingham Forest and Wolves have joined the race to sign Blackburn Rovers starlet Ben Brereton Diaz, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The pair are keen to lure the attacker to the Premier League this summer.

Brereton Diaz, 23, has caught the eye playing in the Championship and fired 22 goals in all competitions last season.

TEAMtalk claim Leeds United, Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion have also retained their interest in him going into the next transfer window.

Nottingham Forest eyeing reunion?

Nottingham Forest are back in the top flight and are now being linked with a reunion with Brereton Diaz, four years after they let him leave The City Ground.

He rose up through the youth ranks of the Reds after joining as a youngster from Stoke City and he went on to play 57 times for their first-team, scoring nine goals.

Wolves have also been credited with an interest as they look to sharpen their attacking options in preparation for next term under Bruno Lage.

The Chile international has made a total of 111 appearances over the past few campaigns and has chipped in with 31 goals.

Blackburn Rovers risk losing their key man over the next couple of months after they missed out on the play-offs, with Joe Rothwell already heading out the exit door on a free transfer.

The Lancashire side also remain in the hunt for a new manager whilst the futures of Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Nyambe remain unsolved.