Peterborough United are closing in on the signing of a new goalkeeper, according to a report from the Peterborough Telegraph.

Peterborough United’s instant return to League One leaves them with some work to do this summer.

Grant McCann will be keen to retain key players while adding some further depth to his ranks, with a revamp of the club’s goalkeeping required. Now, it has emerged that the club are making ground in their chase of a new shot-stopper.

As reported by the Peterborough Telegraph, a loan deal for a new goalkeeper is nearing completion.

Fans will be disappointed to hear that said ‘keeper is not former loan favourite Steven Benda, but a temporary deal for another shot-stopper seems to be moving in the right direction.

Going again next season…

The 2021/22 campaign was one of disappointment at London Road.

Fans have criticised the club’s recruitment and the decision not to part ways with Darren Ferguson sooner was bemoaned by many, especially given the upturn in performances after McCann came in as his replacement.

However, the time has come to leave the dismal season in the past by focusing on righting the wrongs this summer. The improvement in performances under McCann can be seen as a reason to be encouraged heading into this season, and while it will lean heavily on keeping key players, next season could be an exciting one for Posh fans.

The revamp of Peterborough United’s goalkeeping ranks looks as though it could be the first port of call, so it remains to be seen if further details emerge on their hunt for new shot-stoppers over the coming weeks and months.