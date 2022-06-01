Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, and the three recently relegated sides from the Premier League in Watford, Norwich City, and Burnley are all keen on Reading striker Lucas Joao, according to Football League World.

Middlesbrough have seen three of their five striker options return to their parent clubs after their loan deals expired and so will be looking for replacements to fire them up into the top six next season.

Watford, Norwich City and Burnley will want to bounce back to the top flight at the first time of asking after suffering relegation last season, and will be looking for reinforcements in the up and coming transfer window.

Nottingham Forest on the other hand will be playing their football in the Premier League for the first time since 1999 and so it is expected there will be plenty of movement in and out of the City Ground this summer.

One player the quintet have all identified as a potential new recruit is Reading forward Lucas Joao. The Royals are in a tricky financial situation as things stand and so they could be forced into selling some of their prized assets, including the Angolan striker.

How did Joao perform last season?

Despite Reading’s poor season, finishing in 21st and just four points outside of the bottom three, Joao managed to find the net 10 times in 24 appearances.

During that time, he also registered a further three assists.

Comment

Joao is a proven Championship goalscorer and so would benefit any side in the second division and could help push the interested sides into the promotion picture.

Nottingham Forest should be looking at other options though as Joao has never played in the top flight and so an experienced target man could be a more beneficial.