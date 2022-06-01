BBC reporter Simon Stone says ‘there is confidence around the deal’ that Derby County’s takeover saga can come to an end today.

Derby County have been in administration for nine months now. It’s been an arduous nine months, rife with uncertainty around the club’s future, and controversy too.

But the club’s administrators, Quantuma, named Chris Kirchner as their preferred bidder several weeks ago, and the American is seemingly closing in on his takeover of the club.

Said takeover was set to be announced yesterday. But reports pushed that back by a day, with delays having been a formality throughout the Rams’ administration saga.

Now though, BBC reporter Stone has suggested that the deal could be completed today. He tweeted earlier:

There is confidence around the deal that the @dcfcofficial situation will be sorted today. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) June 1, 2022

It now seems like we’re in touching distance of seeing Kirchner unveiled as Derby County’s new owner, and of the club’s future being secured after months of anxiety and threats of liquidation.

But the hard work is yet to get underway. Rams boss Wayne Rooney needs to be given the resources to build a squad capable of surviving in League One ext season, as a club in Derby County’s situation could quite easily free-fall down the leagues.

Player contracts need to be addressed and new signings need to be made. Furthermore, the Rams need to do all they can to keep their most talented players who are under contract beyond this month, if not, then negotiate the best possible deals for the club.

Exciting times ahead, but as ever, fans won’t celebrate until the deal is done.