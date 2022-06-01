Hull City are being linked with a move for Fenerbahce winger Dimitrios Pelkas, as per a report by Turkish news outlet NTV Spor.

Hull City are preparing for their first full season under the ownership of Acun Ilicali and have a big summer ahead as they look to bolster their ranks.

Pelkas, 28, has become the latest name from the Turkish Super Lig to be mentioned in regards to a potential move to the MKM Stadium.

Ilicali lured Allahyar Sayyadmanesh away from Fenerbahce in the last January transfer window and is expected to tie up a permanent deal for the striker soon. He is now believed to be targeting his teammate with a possible summer reunion on the cards.

Hull City summer target identified

Hull City need to boost their attacking options after finishing 19th in the Championship in this past season.

Pelkas is someone who has proven his quality in Turkey over the past two years. He joined Fenerbahce in 2020 and has since made 67 appearances, chipping in with 13 goals and eight assists.

Prior to his move to the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, he rose up through the youth ranks at PAOK and played over 200 games for them as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Apollon Pontus and Vitoria.

The Tigers are yet to make a signing since the end of the last campaign and are due to return for pre-season in a few weeks before jetting off to Marbella for some friendlies.