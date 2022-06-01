Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge’s £35m release clause remains in place and several clubs are said to have watched him before the end of the campaign, according to Yorkshire Live.

Sheffield United brought Berge to Bramall Lane from Belgian side KRC Genk in an eye-catching deal back in January 2020.

While he didn’t quite have the intended impact in his season-and-a-half in the Premier League, the Norwegian star’s return to fitness played an important role in the Blades’ play-off finish. He managed six goals and four assists in 34 outings across the 2021/22 campaign, impressing in a more advanced role after his return from injury.

Now, a report from Yorkshire Live has said that several teams took ‘a watching brief’ on Berge after his strong form in the second half of the season.

No enquiries have come in yet though, it is added, and it is also said that the £35m release brought into place after Sheffield United’s drop to the Championship remains in place.

What could the future bring?

Berge arrived at Sheffield United as a highly-touted prospect and he remains one that certainly has the potential to go on and play at a higher level in the future.

With that in mind, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the 24-year-old attracted more concrete interest later in the summer.

However, his £35m release clause is sure to fend off some interest in his services, and Sheffield United will be determined to retain the towering midfielder for the 2022/23 campaign. His form has shown he can play a starring role for the Blades, so he could be crucial in their bid to go one further and win promotion next season.